From: Robert Tereba
Winona
On April 27 the College Democrats of WSU held a DFL Candidates’ Forum for the vacant Congressional District 1 seat most recently held by the late Jim Hagedorn. The candidates included Jeff Ettinger, Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, Richard W. Painter, Rick DeVoe, and a spokesperson for Candice Deal-Bartell. Each candidate responded to a series of questions, one of which involved what government policies they would support to combat climate change.
Responses largely centered on government incentives that would spur businesses to transition to renewable energy and promote more private research and investment in sustainable and renewable energy (including wind and solar), the production and purchase of electric vehicles, the use of regenerative farming practices in agriculture, and weatherizing and rehabilitating buildings to make them more energy efficient.
These are all important steps to take to significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, i.e., primarily carbon dioxide and methane generated by burning fossil fuels. None of the candidates described exactly what form those incentives would take. (In fairness to them, they each had only two minutes to respond to the question.)
The absolute best way to incentivize those steps, as well as numerous other ones, is to price carbon and remit the funds each month to U.S. households in the form of a carbon cashback dividend. Pricing carbon will motivate every business, nonprofit, agency, association, institution, and consumer to reduce their use of energy derived from burning fossil fuels and transition to sustainable and renewable energy sources. It would motivate all sectors of our economy and all consumers.
This comprehensive approach doesn’t grow the size of government. It doesn’t pick winners or losers among the various renewable energy sources. It promotes our nation’s security and energy independence, and it grows our economy through new investment, new businesses, and new jobs. It incentivizes carbon capture and sequestration in our farming and forestry practices which will promote soil health and resiliency.
Carbon fee and dividend motivates change quickly compared to government regulations and mandates that take a long time to promulgate and implement, are potentially subject to prolonged litigation, and can fluctuate with changes in administration within the executive branch of our government. Carbon fee and dividend sends a clear signal to our markets that transformational change in how we produce energy is here and we’re not going back.
So contact Senators Klobuchar and Smith, President Biden, and whoever are the nominees for the First Congressional District seat and tell them to include carbon fee and dividend language in legislation designed to combat climate change. You can learn more about this approach by visiting www.citizensclimatelobby.org
