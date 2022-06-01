From: Tommy Rodengen
I am from Minnesota. I did my undergrad in Minnesota, but I went to graduate school in British Columbia, Canada. I arrived there in 2007. I didn’t notice the price at the gas pump when fueling up my 1998 Chevy Tracker. Gas was also sold in liters, and I am used to gallons. What I did notice was a sweet $175 CAD check because I filed my taxes in Canada and I was a poor student. The carbon tax system in Canada is “revenue-neutral,” meaning that the poor students, who might be disproportionately affected, get beer money. My graduate schooling in Canada was great. I got my Ph.D. and beer money.
