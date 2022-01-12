From: Karen Graves
Winona
I have been doing “nursing” for my husband since 2017 for what is called TPN, and I have learned how to hook him up with a pump and feeding bag to keep him going since he cannot absorb nutrients anymore. I order his medical supplies from a place in The Cities, and they are delivered every Thursday and UPS brings them to us.
I have put a note on my door that the door is open and the fellas or gals bring them right into the house for me, or if I open the garage door they put them right next to the refrigerator where the bags of TPN are kept. Every single one of the UPS drivers are so accommodating, friendly, and have made our lives a lot easier to cope with this. I offer them when I can a pop or water, especially when it was warm, as they have a very difficult and I think unappreciative job, and we can be blessed with them working, no matter what the weather is or the late hours and deliver what we all order.
Next time you see a UPS driver, smile at them, wave to them and thank them for the wonderful job they are doing! We are fortunate to have our drivers here in Winona and I thank each and every one of them for what they have been doing for my husband and I.
