The League of Women Voters - Winona (LWV) would like to invite the community to its candidate forums for the primary elections. The mission of the league is to encourage informed and active participation in government, work to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influence public policy through education and advocacy.
Our primary candidate forums are being held before the primary election on August 9. On July 19 we heard from candidates for the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer and from 7:30-8:30 p.m. from candidates for Winona County Board Commissioners, District Two. The recording for this can be found on the LWV-Winona Facebook page or on YouTube.
On July 26 will be our second primary forum held at 5:30-6:30 p.m. On this day we will be hearing from candidates for the at-large seat for the Winona Area Public School Board.
The public is invited to attend in person or watch on public access TV on HBC Channel 19 or Spectrum/Charter 987. There will not be a Zoom option. The public is also invited to submit questions one day in advance through email at lwvwinona@lwvmn.org or on the league’s Facebook page — or call in during the event (number will be given out during the show).
We thank the candidates for running for office and we ask the public to register to vote and become informed voters.
