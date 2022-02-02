From: Daniel Wilson
Living in rural Winona County gives a nice perspective on some of the craziness that has happened with the Winona City Council this year. I offer you one such example. The city of Winona has budgeted $100,000 for designing a parking ramp for 60 Main, and may spend millions more to help build it. While at the same time, the city and county helped pay for two different studies showing that Winona does not need a parking ramp. Meanwhile, the City Council decided to cut the Alternative Response team, which would have cost $225,000. The ART would’ve have been able to respond to mental health crises, creating a safer city for those with mental illness and fostering more trust in our public safety systems. However, the city scrapped this citing budget concerns. No such budget concerns where raised when the city decided to spend money on a boondoggle parking ramp.
For most, these two topics may seem unrelated, but they are both drawing money from the same budget. A city budget reflects a city’s values. What does it say about Winona that they are willing to allow people with mental illness to have more dangerous interactions with the police and decrease public trust in safety and mental health services, while at the same time, want to spend money on an unneeded parking ramp so that those who own cars don’t have to learn how to parallel park? It says that the City Council of Winona wants to protect the convenience of the few at the expense of the safety of many. I hope citizens hold their council members accountable and vote them out next election cycle.
