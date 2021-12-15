From: Katie Mueller-Freitag,
Claire Richards
Winona
After working with city council members, the city manager, deputy chief of police, and various stakeholders on the steering committee that created the Alternative Response Team (ART), it was hard news to hear that it will be cut before it gets a chance to begin. When ART was designed, one of the core issues it intended to address was the deficit of support available to Winona residents experiencing mental health crises. Compounded by Winona Health not having a Department of Behavioral Medicine, police are often called to crisis, exacerbating the situation, and causing further harm. Often, these encounters lead to arrests. Putting a person experiencing a mental health crisis behind bars, causing financial and legal strains, cutting them off from family and friends, should not be the solution. Some have argued support for people exists behind bars. In jail you can talk to a social worker, have a meal, and bed for the night. This stance is outrageous. It suggests that people should be locked up to get the services they need. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 44% of jailed inmates have a mental health disorder and 1 in 4 jailed inmates are experiencing serious psychological distress upon entry.
It has repeatedly been misrepresented that Winona’s ART would send social workers to assist and work alongside the police department. According to the original proposal, only one of the new city employees was required to be a licensed clinical social worker (LSCIW) and the ART could “provide an alternative first response to police in certain situations.” Furthermore, the proposal stated “ ART will have the capability to provide an alternative response to non-violent 911 calls with existing caseload, mental health crisis assistance, as well as assist with crisis intervention planning both in person and remotely. The ART will provide confidential services, support and follow up.” Shifting the narrative and suggesting adding social workers to the police force, negates addressing the root cause of the issue. Winona needs more community systems that are set up to support people, not find new ways to punish people lacking resources.
Across the nation, cities are creating models much like the ART. Why does Winona choose to criminalize it’s residents instead of supporting them? Members of city council have expressed the importance of ART but claim budget cuts had to be made. Budgets are moral documents. We fund what is important to our community. The $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding coming to the city could certainly help pay for the program. According to the U.S. Treasury, the money is intended to “address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic.” There are also federal dollars allocated for such programs through the CAHOOTS bill. If the city (or county leaders) want to see this program up and running, the funding is there. Contact your elected representatives to voice your support for this program.
