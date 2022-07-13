From: Cherie Hales
I’m a member of the Friendship Center and appreciate the varied programming that staff manages out of such an inadequate space. It’s the only nationally accredited senior center in Minnesota, but programming is limited by lack of space. Parking and traffic are also serious problems.
There have been discussions for some years about relocating the Friendship Center, but it sometimes seems that our local governmental officials have lost sight of Winona’s older adults.
The current proposal is to buy St. Stan’s school, demolish it and build a new community center on the site. Then the East End Rec would be demolished and a new public safety building (joint fire and law enforcement) would be built on that site.
This site was chosen because the city already owns it and BKV’s study showed good response time for fire and EMT calls to the East End of town. Other sites considered include the current fire station on Third Street and Sinclair Park. The East End Rec is a free-of-charge drop-in center serving primarily young people, but also offering adult programming. In the first four months of this year there have been 5,638 check-ins at the center. This doesn’t count people using the ball court, playground or the community garden, which is almost fully subscribed.
The combined public safety building would require a full block, and offers some cost and funding advantages. It’s also problematic because of size, as Winona has real constraints regarding available property. Maybe consideration should also include standalone fire and law enforcement facilities because they would have a smaller footprint and require less land. Property not owned by the city might be considered as well.
It’s been stated that in planning it’s necessary to consider future needs and growth. It seems to me that what hasn’t been addressed in this proposal are the needs of youth, families and elders in our community. Not currently, and certainly not with a mind to increased needs and numbers in the future.
The proposed combined community center at St. Stan’s might create additional square footage, but if the public safety building takes over the Rec Center block, outdoor space will be almost completely eliminated. This would be a huge loss to the people using the facility and to the neighborhood. The suggestion that parks a ½ mile away could replace that loss is not realistic. I’ve not seen any mention of what would happen to a community center if St. Stan’s wasn’t available.
I had the opportunity to do a walk-through at St. Stan’s School, and all I could think was what the Friendship Center could do with a wonderful space like that in terms of programming.
What if the Rec Center stays where it is, the Friendship Center moves into St. Stan’s and the two buildings become a community center “campus”? Programming could happen in both buildings, Zumbro Street could be closed and turned into green space with paths between the buildings. It would benefit everyone who uses the center and the entire neighborhood.
Not demolishing the school and erecting a new building would be a significant savings that could be used to acquire land elsewhere for public safety needs. And if the fire station relocates, that property could become available for housing.
Needing to relocate three entities that serve the public is a complicated, expensive undertaking. I encourage the council to continue exploring options, because the current proposal is not the answer.
