The greatest thing about living in a democracy is that the people are in charge. For people who don’t like change, this can be disconcerting, and, I guess, in the words of a recent Post letter writer, “very scary.”
In Mike Kennedy’s letter of November 3, he laments the fact that the City Council accepted the apparent resignation of the former city manager. He says the action is “not a very conducive working environment” for city employees, and calls some City Council members a “gang of four.”
When, after an election, half the people are crying (some of them literally) and moaning, I say, “Hey! Just wait around a couple of years, and it will all change.” Ya gotta love democracy!
See, the thing is, city managers, and other city employees, are just that — employees. And in this case their bosses are the City Council, the members of which were duly elected by the good people of the city of Winona. When there is a big shift in the direction that the people want to go, say from Republican to Democrat, the employees of the former regime will probably be looking for new jobs. We wouldn’t expect an incoming president to keep the former president’s Secretary of Education, would we? In this way, the voters, not the bureaucrats, should always be in charge.
As for Mr. Kennedy’s assertion that voting in a closed meeting when discussing certain employee matters is somehow sinister (“What is done in darkness…”), it is, in fact, done for the benefit of the employee. The public employee who resigned, or is terminated, always has the right to make the terms of the dismissal public. The elected officials, the city council members, are legally barred from discussing those terms publicly. It is the employee’s story to either bring to light or shed light upon.
There is nothing sinister, or scary, or illegal or shady, about the apparent resignation of the former city manager. It was simply, as the former city manager himself was quoted as saying, that the majority of the city council members wanted to go in a different direction, which is a democratic right.
Just wait around, Mr. Kennedy, and you’ll get your chance to be happy and unafraid once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.