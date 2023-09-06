From: David Girod
Winona
This letter is about an issue all people face in their life. When you lose a loved one, there are tasks to complete — going through that person’s possessions, selling real estate, etc. One case is not the same each time; the volume will vary each time. I’ve been to auctions and estate sales that took three to four days or more. In my case, after losing our parents and stepmother, there is an accumulation encompassing 37 years. Mom passed in 1969, Dad in 1991, and my stepmom in 2007 at 101. This “story” began in 1970, gradually. Dad remarried in 1970. His wife moved from Homer, mistakenly thinking we needed this or that item for our house; we didn’t.
After all had passed, I was appointed as the P.R. for their estates. She (stepmom) was a pack rat. Upon being appointed P.R., I could begin a clean out, thinking always of Mother Earth. I don’t use the word tossing out. I held a three-day sale; some surprises happened. Included in the estate were the contents of a machine shop which my Dad ran for 28 years. Being in the basement, all of the machines had to be disassembled and then removed; one machine weighed one ton. I kept many of Dad’s hand tools; I use them. During the clean out, I boxed up and bagged 37 bags of paper from ORC.
I want to preserve the house that our parents built in 1958. The exterior was built by hired help. All of the interior our parents took care of — trim doors, windows, floor, etc. Dad built cherry and walnut furniture; he purchased rough lumber in Bluff Siding. He only attended school until the eighth grade. He was self-taught, left home at 18, and became a skilled machinist.
