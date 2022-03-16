by Mike Marek
“Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.” – Epictetus
The gates opened early, and the concourses were packed a full hour and a half before puck drop. The Minnesota faithful had come early to pay homage to their first permanent captain, Mikko Koivu.
Stoic, serious, tough. Those are all words that have historically been assigned to the character of former Wild captain Mikko Koivu. All those former personality pillars came cascading down as this stoic man cried tears of joy as he read his thank you speech to the Minnesota faithful.
They rewarded Koivu for his years of services with an engraved Rolex, a framed photo montage of his career in Minnesota, and a set of new golf clubs to be used in his retirement. Many of his former teammates and his family were in attendance to watch his number 9 banner get raised, a number which will never be worn again by a Minnesota Wild player.
The Wild drafted Mikko Koivu number six overall in the 2001 draft. The Wild was a budding franchise, just being created in the year 2000, returning professional hockey to the “State of Hockey.” In the draft, they were looking for the type of player that a whole franchise could be built around. In Koivu, that is exactly what they got.
Koivu has been described as a quiet leader, who is very serious about hockey and who leads by example. He would often frustrate the media and fans with his calm demeanor after a loss or not getting too excited after a win. This doesn’t play well in the headlines, but it does play well when leading a group of people. Koivu’s leadership was noticed, and he eventually changed the way the franchise thought about the captain position.
When the Wild started out as a franchise, they named a new captain at the start of each month. This all changed when Koivu took the reigns as full-time captain in 2009, a spot he didn’t relinquish for 11 years.
During Koivu’s run with the franchise, he managed to capture almost every team record of importance, including games played, assists, and points. The only place he fell short in was not being able to lead his team deep into the playoffs. Even though he couldn’t get the job done at the end of the season, Koivu was able to make an impact beyond the rink.
He was a known champion of Children’s Minnesota hospital, where he sponsored private rooms for patients. He was a return visitor and presence at the hospital and helped countless children and families cope with their illnesses. Koivu committed to continuing to be a supporter of Minnesota Children’s during his retirement and pledged to continue to be a strong supporter of the Wild, leaving the rink saying, “You will always have a place in my heart. Thank you, and I love you all.” As he walked off the ice, it seemed like it sealed the end of the first era of Wild history.
