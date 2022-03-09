by Mike Marek
The Wild have officially hit the doldrums. Putting up a meager 2-8 record over their last 10 games. They have started to lose their grip on a playoff spot in the Western Conference. If they don’t turn out the ship quickly, they are going to find themselves on the outside looking in when the playoffs start or with an unfavorable match-up in round one. The good news for the Minnesota faithful is that it isn’t too late to turn things around this year. The trade deadline hits in a couple of weeks, with a move or two, the Wild could easily jump back into contention.
Lots of Wild fans want to take a run at one of the big-name centers on the market. Names like Chychrun, Giroux, and Giordano play in their heads. Others are interested in bolstering up the defensive line in a move that would ultimately cost a lot less in trade capital than a center. I think getting Dumba and Greenway back over the next couple of games should be enough to get the defense back on track. I would rather turn to adding a goalie into the mix to make the biggest impact on the team.
Cam Talbot has been serviceable, but not great since he took over for Dubnyk a couple of seasons ago. He can certainly help keep you in games; however, he doesn’t go out and win you games like some goalies can. Kaapo Kahknonen remains a project. It is yet to be seen if he truly will be the netminder of the future for the Wild or will ultimately be a career backup. This leaves the Wild in a bit of a pickle. They are holding on in the playoff race; however, they don’t appear to have the firepower to compete when the lights get the brightest in the playoffs. I can think of one goalie that could change everything for the Wild, and by bringing him in, they instantly change their upside as a Stanley Cup contender.
Enter Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury almost singlehandedly ruined the Wild’s playoff life last year while he was with Vegas. Now, with Chicago and on the last year of his contract, he is very much available for pursuers.
Fleury would bring with him a championship pedigree. He is also coming off a year where he was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the best goalie in the league. He is currently stuck in Chicago who has a snowball’s chance in hell of making the playoffs. The question becomes not whether Chicago would be open to moving Fleury, it’s more of a question of how many other suitors are there for his services and what would the ultimate cost be. If it’s just a draft pick and player to be named later to clear up cap space, I think you make the move.
With Fleury in place, you have a chance to make a deep run. Without him, they may be lucky to make the playoffs. Puck’s in your court, Wild.
