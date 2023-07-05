By Brad Berzinski, superintendent, WAPS
A strong public school system serves as the foundation of a great community. Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) has a rich tradition of serving the families of the Winona community. I am proud to call myself a lifelong Winhawk, having been connected to WAPS as a student, teacher, coach, principal, and parent. Now, I am grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead Winona Area Public Schools into the future as superintendent of schools.
Winona Area Public Schools recently developed an updated strategic plan that will serve as a foundation for much of the work we will be doing as a school district in the coming years. First and foremost, our team of outstanding educators will continue to build a school environment that provides a high quality education for all students. We believe that each of our students can achieve at a high level, and we are prepared to provide a wide range of opportunities to challenge students and promote continual growth. It is our goal that every Winhawk graduate is college-, career-, and citizen-ready and is ready to succeed in whatever path they choose in life.
We are proud of the work that has been done in recent years to develop structures that support the whole child. This means that students not only grow academically but also receive tiered support to promote physical and mental wellness and encourage responsible citizenship in our schools and in our larger community. We aim to partner with families to continue developing the strong home-to-school connection that builds strong communities.
On the topic of partnering, we look forward to continuing to build connections between our schools and post-secondary institutions, business partners, and community organizations. We greatly value the opportunities that these partnerships can provide for our students and, in turn, know that our students and staff have much to offer to our partners across the Winona community. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me directly if you would like to discuss potential opportunities to connect with Winona Area Public Schools.
As we look towards our future, we know there is important work to be done. We must continue to engage our community in building a safe and welcoming environment for all students and staff. We must challenge our students by providing rigorous and relevant learning experiences. We must continue our work to address facility needs so that we can provide our students and staff high quality learning opportunities. We must be good stewards of our community resources.
In order for us to accomplish these goals, we need the support of the Winona community. We need you to believe in us as a school district. We need to earn your trust. Regardless of whether or not you are directly tied to Winona Area Public Schools, I encourage you to stay connected to the great things that are happening within our schools. As I stated earlier, strong public schools provide the foundation for a great community. We are here to serve our students, families, and the larger Winona community, and in turn we ask that you support the important work that will carry our schools into the future.
Brad Berzinski began as superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools on July 1, 2023. The community is invited to a welcome reception for Berzinski from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at Peter’s Biergarten, 54 East Third Street, Winona.
