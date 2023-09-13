From: Nancy Ventura
Winona
I have great concerns about how large-scale manure digesters could directly and indirectly negatively impact water quality and our quality of life in Winona County. If you don't know already, we live in a unique karst geological area which is basically like living on a sponge cake. Just as the porous structure of a sponge cake allows liquids to easily penetrate and create holes and channels, karst landscapes feature permeable rock formations like limestone, which is dissolved by water over time, forming sinkholes, caves, and underground rivers. Water that falls or moves on the surface can either quickly or slowly end up in our drinking supply, picking up dangerous pollutants along the way.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, over 70% of the nitrate pollution in our water comes from agriculture, specifically monoculture row crops and feedlots. All nutrient substances, like nitrates, not taken up by the plants in that summer season get leached into our ground and groundwater, not to mention the effect of climate change rain deluges that force runoff over land into the streams and rivers. According to Minnesota's Environmental Quality Board, southeastern Minnesota is the only region in our state where nitrate contamination in our water is trending upwards. I am concerned that a large-scale regional digester would promote more big ag industrial practices, and the manure-digester company would return digestate to the farmers with concentrated nitrates along with other pollutants to spread on karst fields thereby further contaminating the water, and exacerbating unhealthy soil.
Already in the past six months, there have been interest proposals for large-scale manure digesters in two areas within Winona County by Nature Energy/Shell Oil; thankfully, for different reasons, they didn't work out. We are learning from other areas the cunning and sometimes forceful tactics used by various manure digester manufacturers toward community members once a few influential local city officials are swayed by green bucks, not green energy.
If this is an issue that concerns or interests you, I encourage you to attend Land Stewardship Project's free manure digester conversation event in Lewiston at the Community Center on Rice Street on Monday, September 18, from 6-8 p.m. Put it on your calendar, bring your questions, and we'll see you there.
