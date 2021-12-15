From: Sarah (Marek) Landman
Congratulations to the Winona Post, and all current and past team members, on celebrating 50 years in business! I am proud of my father, Patrick Marek, for dedicating his life’s work to the continuation and advancement of the Winona Post, and for his leadership as the publisher for the last seven years. The hard work, determination, and creativity you have demonstrated, inspires your five children in our work and daily lives. I am grateful to Fran and John Edstrom for having the courage and entrepreneurial talent to start the Winona Post. I am also forever grateful to the local community for continuing to read and support the Winona Post.
