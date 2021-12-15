Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.