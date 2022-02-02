From: Theresa Rusert
Winona
Winona is my home, my community. I grew up here, and I’ve lived in Winona for 30 years. I know that we need more resources in our community for kids and families, I see this in my work every day working with families in the mental health sector.
Winona is getting nearly $3 million in COVID relief from the American Rescue Plan Act. I’m writing a letter to the editor because I can’t make this statement in the public record to the City Council as there is no public comment option. I would like to see the funds go toward the Alternative Response Team, which the City Council recently cut without community input. And I’d also like to see funds for non-coercive mental health crisis and addiction services, more funds for emergency care of children due to parents in health/mental health crises, and a play center to support children, which is built around inclusive access. Our elected officials have an opportunity to support our collective health, and they should.
