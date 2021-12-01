Bonnie Wochinski
Winona
Daley Farm was grandfathered in at approximately 500 animal units over the 1,500 herd limit when the ordinance began in the late 1990s. With this first exception to the rule, their herd of 2,000 gave them a headstart over all future area farmers. Figuratively speaking, they were legally given an inch, but now they want to take a mile.
The huge increase in herd size which they are seeking would, in effect, totally obliterate or overturn the ordinance. The overwhelming increase they have requested would place their herd size four times the legal limit for other farmers.
The ordinance is a proactive measure aimed in part at protecting water quality. There is growing concern about the water at this time particularly because a large percentage of wells tested are already over the legal limit for nitrate from manure.
Let’s cut the manure, Mr. Daley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.