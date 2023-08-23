From: Emily Ulrich
Winona
Please slow down on Lake Boulevard. The current speed limit is 30 mph, and I know that 90% of the traffic that travels both ways exceeds that by at least 15-20 mph. There are many families who live on this road, and many of them enjoy walking on Lake Boulevard, as I do. Additionally, there are many people with dogs, including myself. I am very nervous about walking my dogs on this road, because of the speed at which cars are traveling towards us. I am an avid runner, and while I always practice running on the left side of the road, it is terrifying to face traffic going at high speeds coming at me. When I was cheering the bikers at Trinona a couple of months ago on East Lake Boulevard, I saw a few cars traveling on the road, even though the road was closed, going at dangerously high speeds close to the bikers. I still see that to this day, as this road is also a popular road for bikers.
What can be done to enforce this speed limit? There is no shoulder on either side of the road. My greatest worry is that someone will get hit, either by themselves or with their dog/family, and that is what it will take for action to happen. I know that pedestrian safety is a high priority in this town, and I would like to see that translated to Lake Boulevard.
My emails to the City Council and Mayor Sherman about finding a solution to this problem have gone unanswered. Please slow down!
