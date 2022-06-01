From: Rev. Jim Riley
Galesville
As an older man who believes pregnancy should only be terminated in extreme circumstances, I will never have to test that belief with such a decision. Who will remind the Supreme Court of our United States that this is not Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan, places where men decide for women (and many other men) what they should believe and decisions they must make!
A woman who has experienced an intrusion on her body that has fertilized an egg should have the inalienable right to test her own beliefs about whether to bring that life into the world — especially if the intrusion was unwanted. When a woman’s own life is in danger because of pregnancy, a woman’s right to decide should not be alienated from her. The founders of our nation wrote a constitution to protect the right of individuals to make decisions about what is sacred and what isn’t. That right does not belong to the state.
Views about when the sanctity of human life begins vary so widely among the population of the United States, it can’t be possible for the legislative body of any state to determine what everybody should believe about this issue. Hence, when a woman becomes pregnant, it is she who should decide whether to bring a new life into the world. I believe the decision should never be described as a “choice” — it is a “decision.” Many times, it’s a painful, complicated decision.
Only the woman experiencing the pregnancy can understand the dimensions of the decision. She may want guidance from others — she may not. She must make her decision within the context of her interactions with other people and her most deeply held beliefs. I will vote for the legislative candidate who will protect the woman’s right to decide about giving birth within the context of her own beliefs and experience.
