Richard Tristano
Winona
Once upon a time, I was a member of the community task force that recommended building a new middle school. Through that experience, I learned that Winonans are fiscally responsible and value their public schools, and that they value them close by.
When I look at the coming referendum proposal, I see many worthy projects. I also see funding spread over almost every district facility. This reflects some political savvy; everybody gets something for one of those close-by schools.
What I don’t see is any reference to the demographic realities. This newspaper has published many articles on the district’s declining enrollment as well as on the impact of the dwindling number of students across the state. This has impacted even our local institutions of higher education that draw students from a much broader segment of the population. As a result, we have seen several of our schools unneeded and closed.
It seems ill-advised to propose a referendum without the school district’s officials demonstrating to the taxpayers that all of the schools that they propose to “revitalize and modernize” will be actually needed in the years to come. Therefore, the responsible thing to do is to vote “no” on the referendum until that vital information is forthcoming.
