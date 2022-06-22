From: Patrick Byron
Democracy is a fragile and not-to-be-taken-for-granted process in this country.
If you have not viewed the proceedings of the January 6 committee it is in your best interest to view/tape these proceedings.
The arrogance and behavior of those responsible for that assault on our democracy is a “wake-up call” for all of us — young and older alike.
We, as a nation and individually, have a responsibility to be active participants in this process. We can not nor should not take a “no big deal” attitude toward the assault on our democracy that was evident with trump and his cronies.
If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.
What will your choice be?!?
Get educated on the issues. Challenge office holders. Be an active participant in your freedom. Many have paid the “ultimate sacrifice” for our freedom. Get involved!
