From: Debbie Sheets
Winona
Since the last election I have heard talk about that election having the highest voter turnout in maybe ever — certainly in the last many decades. But the voter turnout was only about 63 percent of the people eligible to vote. How is that something to celebrate? That means that 37 percent of voters did not vote! That’s discouraging news, and the era of Trump and his cronies makes it even more discouraging.
The flip side, however, is that there are many people who might be persuaded to vote this next time around. If people can be helped to see how their interests and politics intersect, maybe those connections would motivate more people to vote. So, instead of Democrats wasting any time on trying to understand and reason with people who voted for Trump and like minded politicians, why don’t Democrats focus on the 37 percent of voters who might yet vote? Time is wasted trying to understand how the other side thinks and why, and there is no time to waste.
People who didn’t vote last time need to understand what is at stake so they become voters. The people we elect to represent us make the rules we live by. They are called policies and/or laws. They affect everything and everybody even if a particular policy or law doesn’t seem to. Most people care about what happens to their children, their families, their communities, their environment, themselves.
Can the Democrats help those who don’t vote make the connection between who is elected and the rules we live by? That’s where to put time, energy, and resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.