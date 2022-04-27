By Paul Barnes, founding producing director, artistic director 2007-2013, Great River Shakespeare Festival
I met Mark Hauck when Hal Cropp hired us to work together on a production of William Inge’s “Bus Stop” at the Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro. Mark and his then-partner, now-husband Tim Ferraro-Hauck were from Minneapolis and, together, handled set design, lighting design, and technical direction for the production. I was invited to direct. This was my first opportunity to spend time in Minnesota’s gorgeous Bluff Country; because I had late afternoons and early evenings free, I availed myself of the Root River Rails-to-Trails bike path that wends through Lanesboro, and got to experience Southeastern Minnesota summer at its finest, getting caught in the occasional, fast-passing thunderstorm, riding past fields where the corn was, in fact, as high as an elephant’s eye, and enjoying ice cream cones at the country store in Whalan, now sadly out of business.
The production was a success. (It was also the show in which I met and worked with the Commonweal’s and GRSF’s beloved Carla Noack, now head of the MFA acting program at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.)
Mark, Tim, and I struck up a good friendship, and a year or two later, when I was invited to direct a project at the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theatre’s (then) newly-established BFA actor training program, I got in touch with Mark and Tim to let them know I’d be in Minneapolis for several weeks and would love to reconnect. As it turned out, Mark had returned to school and was completing a Master’s degree at UMN, knew his way around the theater department, and volunteered to assist with the eight-actor adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” I was there to direct. Sounded like a plan, and we quickly became collaborators again, with Mark offering invaluable help while he and Tim also ran their home remodeling and construction business.
Toward the end of my time in Minneapolis, Mark and I met for dinner at an Italian restaurant on Hennepin Avenue, just across the river from downtown. I remember the date clearly: April 30, 2002, because it started to snow as we entered the restaurant, and when we emerged a couple of hours later, there were six inches of the white stuff on the ground. All I could think was, “Tomorrow is May 1st. This is unnatural. Get me out of here!” It had been a long eight weeks, in which I’d seen the sun only intermittently, and during which the thermometer rarely broke 40 degrees Fahrenheit. My next directing assignment began the following week in Cedar City at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and those red-rock canyons, dry heat, and clear blue skies could not have held more allure, beckoning me westward across the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains.
But it was during that dinner that Mark broached the idea of starting a summer Shakespeare festival somewhere in Minnesota. He said, simply enough, “We just don’t have one.” At that point my freelance directing career was going well, I had a lot of work coming in, but as I told Mark, “My life is an open book,” and thought to myself, “Why not have the conversation? Can’t hurt.” It was then that I also suggested we bring Alec Wild into the mix. Alec directed the other of the two BFA projects comprising the Shakespeare “rep” Scott Freeman, who was then the director of training, and who wanted the first class admitted to the UMN/Guthrie program to finish their second year of training by chomping off a healthy chunk of Shakespearean text.
Alec’s seven-actor project of “The Winter’s Tale” was masterful — one of the best productions of the play I’ve seen, and he and I hit it off, traveling back and forth to rehearsals together (I had a car; Alec had a limited-access bus pass), sharing meals and more often a glass or two of scotch, as we decompressed at day’s end and recounted our experiences working with the impressively talented BFA students. We quickly found out that we shared many of the same ideas and values about Shakespeare, all of which were grounded in the language … basically, that if you were working on one of his scripts, directing one of his plays, or leading a theater company dedicated to his work, your first commitment was to language. All else emanated from a clear understanding of the words, a trust in the audience’s intelligence, and their capacity to listen.
So the four of us – Mark, Tim, Alec, and I – gathered for an afternoon at Mark and Tim’s semi-renovated fisherman’s cottage in St. Louis Park and, sparked by our conversation, agreed to meet later in the summer when I returned to Ashland, home of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, from my USF assignment. None of the other three had been to Ashland, and I thought it would be important for them to experience first-hand what a successful Shakespeare festival looked like – both in terms of the theater campus itself and the festival’s productions, as well as the town which it served and which has hosted and supported the festival since its inception in the 1930s. Summer Shakespeare festivals are usually destination theaters, and Ashland has become a cherished destination over the 80-plus years of OSF’s existence. We agreed to meet again in late July/early August.
By the time we assembled in Ashland, word had spread about our idea of Shakespeare in Minnesota. Mark had already received overtures from Will Kitchen and a few other folk in Winona, a town which, frankly, was not on our radar as we began to consider locales for our dream to take root. Mark was holding off interest by telling Will we were in the very early discussion phase, and once he’d been out to Ashland, he’d have a clearer idea of what we had in mind and offer a full report.
Late July/early August is a perfect time for hanging out on our back deck in Ashland, and between meals and seeing plays, we spent several hours on the deck engaged in lively conversation, sharing our values and our vision. By the end of our three days together, we had a clear idea of the kind of theater company we wanted to establish and agreed we should continue the conversation.
After that, things moved quickly. Mark visited Winona and met with Will and several members of the city Planning Commission. His report back to us was startling for its enthusiasm and interest. And then in September, as I was preparing to drive to Spring Green, Wis., and from there, on to Milwaukee for my next freelance assignment, I suggested the three of us convene in St. Louis Park and visit Winona together so we’d all have a better idea of what might be in store. Alec flew in from New York; I arrived in one piece from Oregon; and together, the four of us traveled downriver to Winona, where we met with an intimidatingly large group of interested “movers and shakers” at city hall, toured Winona, visited the middle school, Saint Mary’s, and Winona State University. The experience was thrilling, scary, and eye-opening.
The idea that our hastily formed vision might actually become reality shocked us into silence as we drove upriver to Red Wing, where we paused for dinner. Somewhere around Wabasha, I broke the silence from my place in the back seat of Mark and Tim’s car, and asked rather gingerly, “So … what did you think?” And the dam burst open in lively conversation. Eventually I pointed out, “Here’s the deal. This is a gift horse. We can decide now is the time to start our Shakespeare festival, or we can decide now is not the time to start it. But if we think that if in two years, or five years, or 10 years, when we believe we’re ready to found a theater company, some town is going to be lying in wait to offer us this kind of support, we’re nuts. So let’s not fool ourselves.”
By the time we’d had dinner and returned to the Cities, we agreed to accept the city of Winona’s invitation to found what has become known as the Great River Shakespeare Festival. About a week or 10 days after our visit, Mark called Will Kitchen and said, “Yes. Invitation accepted.” Because everything was so new and so fresh, we struggled to control the narrative as much as we could. But once we’d agreed, the city was eager to announce our plans, and local press was eager to be first with the news. By then, I was ready to open the production in Milwaukee and suggested to Mark that we schedule a press conference in Winona on my way back to Oregon, in a couple of weeks. Tragically, the date we’d originally set had to be postponed due to Senator Paul Wellstone’s death; but in early October, Mark and I convened again in Winona, and revealed our plans to the world at large.
Mark had reserved the guest house at the Winona Compost Center for the night of our stay, which was chilly and cabin-like as some early winter weather descended on Southeastern Minnesota. We awoke that morning to a thin layer of snow on the ground.
So in many ways the experience of founding the Great River Shakespeare Festival is book-ended by snowstorms. I think that’s why “The Winter’s Tale” was such a lucky choice for us when we selected our first season of plays and opened them a year-and-a-half later in June 2004 (“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” being the other one … you know and may remember: “Something familiar. Something new. Summer. Winter. Fairies. A bear.”) – and I think it’s why snow will always be a lucky sign as GRSF plunges into its next 20 years.
The lesson in all of this may be that the next time you have dinner during a spring snowstorm, just pause for a moment and remember, anything is possible – even the most unlikely of dreams. Ironically, as I proof and finesse this trip down memory lane, a light snow is falling here in Ashland. Gazing out my office window, I wonder what dreams are next. Chances are they involve Shakespeare, language, and ways in which theater and the arts make the world a better place.
Meanwhile, congratulations, all – and endless gratitude to everyone who has believed in and been a part of this “Little Engine That Could” journey.
