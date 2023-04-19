From: Steve Schild
Winona
It’s finally time to have the talk — the talk about Winona’s old school buildings. And Supt. Freiheit’s resignation announcement makes the upcoming superintendent search a perfect time for the School Board to look for an educational leader who can cast fresh eyes on Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) overall situation, educationally and facilities-wise.
Voters resoundingly rejected WAPS’ $94 million referendum, which called for spending $43 million on Jefferson and W-K, $21 million of which would’ve gone for additions to those 1930s era buildings. Despite the referendum loss, the board seems poised to spend a separate $26 million on geothermal systems for those two buildings, the first $16 million of which the board put on our taxes without voter approval and the final $10 million coming from … the board doesn’t know where.
So, in total, the board wants to put $70 million into those two old buildings, and that doesn’t include finance costs. This is happening while we’re being told that new construction is too expensive and that “the community” wants to keep these old buildings.
This is a plea to the School Board to ask the community if that’s what it really wants.
The decision about those two buildings is the linchpin in our ongoing facilities dilemma. If the board goes ahead with the geothermal projects, we’ll be committed to keeping those buildings for decades. Maybe that’s what the community wants. But maybe it’s not. The community hasn’t had a chance to vote on building new since the 1997 referendum that built the middle school.
We could buy our way out of the geothermal plan, which would be expensive — and maddening — to spend money to undo the board decision about geothermal. That would be ridiculed as foolish, throwing money away — but I’d argue it’s no more foolish than continuing to put huge amounts of money into buildings we don’t need. Remember that the referendum would’ve cost $162 million with finance costs. And the geothermal expense is extra.
A discussion about those two buildings has to be thorough and honest. It must include straight talk about enrollment and the long-term cost of keeping both of the old buildings while enrollment continues to decline. If voters get that information and then decide they want to keep the buildings because there's no better option, then so be it. But I’ve long wondered if parents in their 20s and 30s really want to send their kids to buildings older than their grandparents.
