Summer has come again, and one cannot help but feel the figurative and literal heat. The last decade has demonstrated nature’s fury, and it will likely only get fiercer in years to come. The Midwest may not be experiencing wildfires like the West Coast nor the powerful and frequent hurricanes of the Southeast, but energy experts warn of another severe threat this season: frequent blackouts. I can almost hear candidates for the 2022 elections blaming wind and solar energy production for the future power outages. While this accusation isn’t 100 percent false, it does miss the underlying issues with America’s energy grid.
Recall the energy-grid failure in Texas in early 2021. Numerous politicians and media personalities singled out wind turbines for that state’s power failure. However, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas found that all power sources failed. In fact, the greatest failures occurred in the natural gas plants, which were responsible for generating twice the amount of power as wind for Texas in 2020. Since then, Texas has installed 7,352 megawatts worth of renewable energy projects, outpacing every other state. This boosted the renewable portion of the state’s energy generation from 25 percent to nearly 40 percent, and it has prevented some major heat-related blackouts in the state since.
Texas’s comeback proves that renewable sources can keep pace with America’s energy demand. However, since states like Minnesota and Wisconsin are part of a multi-state power grid with different regulations, they cannot erect new power stations as quickly. This means the Midwest will face some growing pains with similar energy projects. Sufficient sunlight and wind aren’t always present. Existing power sources have to be switched on or off to compensate for high or low energy demand, straining the grid. Also, the closure of some local coal plants has lessened the states’ power generation capacity.
Despite these shortcomings, wind and solar aren’t the weak links in our electrical grid. Weather can also adversely affect non-renewable energy production, like how the water vapors froze in natural gas plants in Texas last year. More importantly, prices on coal, oil, and natural gas have jumped over the years due to finite resources and maintenance for aging plants. The cutoff from Russia’s market has definitely exacerbated the issue. In contrast, solar and wind energy production has only gotten cheaper over time, and their supply is immune to the machinations of foreign powers.
I am not writing this piece to downplay this summer’s potential blackouts, nor do I propose the best solution is to tough out the high temperatures. What I am saying is that non-renewable sources are as prone to temporary failures as renewable ones. Some extra strain will occur due to the need to meet increasing electricity demands, but our old systems of energy production cannot be sustained anymore.
Our world isn’t the same as it was decades ago, and business as usual won’t solve our energy needs. It is time to upgrade America’s methods of power generation and distribution.
