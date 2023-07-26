From: Linda Johnson
La Crescent
I would like to respond to Chris Rogers’ article on July 7, 2023, regarding ranked choice voting (RCV). I have done some research on RCV, and I would like to share a few of "my" findings and encourage others to do their own research as well.
First, if three candidates are running, citizens cast ballots for their first-choice candidate, as well as second and third choices; if one candidate receives the most first-choice votes, that person does not win unless he has at least 50% of the vote. RCV is not a popular vote! If no one receives 50% in the first round, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. All the voters who had the losing candidate down as their first choice, get their second-choice votes counted. Is this one person one vote or vote for the losing candidate and we will count your second choice vote too?
Here's a hypothetical election among three candidates to illustrate: In round one, Julie gets 39% of the vote, Bob gets 38% and Greg gets 23% of the votes. Normally, Julie the top vote-getter would be the winner. However, since no one reached 50% of the vote, Greg (the lowest vote-getter) is eliminated. Everyone that voted for the loser gets their second choice added to the other two candidates’ totals. Bob gets another 13% ( 51% total) in second-choice votes from Greg, and Julie gets an extra 10% in second-choice votes (49% total). The winner would not be Julie, who received the most votes or was the popular vote-getter on the first round, but the winner would be Bob with 51% of the votes on the second round. If this sounds confusing, it is!
RCV is not used in primaries, because there are no primaries in ranked choice voting. It is used in general elections where as many candidates as want to run may run. For example, in the 2022 election for Minnesota Governor, there were eight candidates running on the Republican ticket plus Democratic and independent candidates. If RCV would have been used in this election and RCV picked the winner, most likely no one would have received more than 15-25% of the vote in the first round. Thus, multiple rounds would be needed to determine a winner. I asked our county auditor if our current machines could count RCV. She replied that it can only count the first round of rank choice voting unless they get new software. This takes more time and money!
RCV exacerbates economic and racial disparities. According to the policy director of American Civil Liberties Unions of Kansas, “In Minneapolis, for example, nearly 10% of ranked choice ballots were not counted, most of these in low-income communities of color. Other municipalities have seen similar effects.”
We need to keep voting simple. RCV is complicated, costly, and confusing. I believe it deprives voters of a genuinely informed choice in our elections.
Ranked choice voting is not a good choice!
