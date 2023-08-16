By Chris Rogers, editor
As a kid, I always needed to touch the hot stove for myself. As I approach middle age — ugh — I’m trying to get a little better at paying attention to warning signs and learning the lessons life keeps trying to teach me. If I have to get older, it’d be nice to get wiser. Still, the hot stove beckons.
Several years ago, I was visiting relatives in Florida. Family time is always the focus of these trips, but I’m adamant that we can’t journey halfway across the country from the land of corn and beans to the gleaming Atlantic Ocean — one of the brilliant seas that cover the Earth but that I see mostly in movies — and not go to the beach. So with grandma settling in for an afternoon nap, I convinced my sister and dad that this was our chance to go live that “Salt Life,” if only for a moment.
Down at the beach, it was windy and the surf was up. It was a bit chilly for a swim to be honest, but that could never hold me back from my love of jumping in water.
My sister spotted something that puzzled and concerned her, though. Shiny, purple blobs littered the beach. Were they plastic? We Midwesterners had never seen such a thing. Then my sister realized they were the desiccated bodies of jellyfish, hundreds of them washed up on the shore. She, too, was prepared to go swimming despite the chill, but upon seeing the jellyfish, she decided, “That’s OK. I don’t think I’m going swimming today.”
I looked at the same red flag and said, “This is fine.” We had come all this way. I love swimming so much. By God, I was jumping in.
As I was playing in the surf, having a grand old time, I spotted a jellyfish several yards away. A big purple blob, with arms dangling, slowly drifted in the waves. “This is fine,” I thought. “The jellyfish is over there. I’m over here. I’m aware of its location, and I can just avoid it. It’s not like it can chase me down.”
La-di-da. I continued having a fantastic time. Look at what my sister was missing! How sad that worry keeps people from enjoying life’s pleasures!
Then it happened. Though the jellyfish was floating helplessly and I was fully capable, in theory, of moving away, waves have a funny way of mixing things up and washing them in the same direction. I felt the searing pain before I noticed its goopy arms wrapped all over my torso. I tore at them and hightailed it out of the water.
I was stung by a Portuguese man-of-war, one of the most painful jellyfish in the world. “It stung me” is perhaps a bit of a deflection. I virtually walked into its arms. Those arms, I learned, are full of microscopic barbs that stick into your skin and continue delivering venom even after you peel off the sticky strands. My chest and back were covered with them. It was excruciating.
Their stings don’t kill adults, it’s said, but my chest and throat were tightening up enough that I thought, “Maybe we should go to the ER …” I later learned that urine is touted as a first-aid treatment for jellyfish stings. The acidity helps break down the toxins. I’m grateful we didn’t try that one. At the ER, they doused me in vinegar. Much more professional.
Less professional was the fact that nurses who weren’t even assigned to me kept poking their heads in. “Is this the guy who got stung?” “I’ve never seen one so bad.” Yes, I am that guy. “Don’t go swimming with jellyfish” is the sort of thing most people don’t need to learn the hard way, but I guess I’ll take the lessons however I can get them.
