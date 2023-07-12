From: Daniel Wilson
Rushford
The state of Minnesota recently passed a state budget that will include up to $100 million over the next several years to expand internet access. With an additional $650 million coming from the federal government, there will be a lot of resources dedicated to solving the problem of broadband access. To make sure that this money is spent on the communities that need it the most, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)’s Office of Broadband Development has set up Digital Connection Committees to receive input from the most impacted communities. I organized a committee in southern Winona County, and we had a great conversation with rural residents that live without access to broadband internet.
The group discussed the burden of living without internet in our digital world. The lack of rural broadband creates significant hurdles to new farmers and new businesses. Rural residents are unable to take remote work jobs that they are qualified for. And the lack of broadband can decrease the property value for rural homes as this has now become an essential service for homebuyers. In many cases, farms without cell service rely on spotty satellite internet which puts them at greater risk of being unable to connect to emergency services during periods of low bandwidth (storms, power outages, and cloudy days).
Living without internet is emotionally and mentally exhausting for rural families. Keeping lists of what tasks that need to be done on “town internet” or driving to the local school to send one email is a fact of life for thousands. Being unable to Facetime with family leaves many of us feeling isolated. The digital divide has only gotten wider over the past couple of years leaving our rural communities behind.
Increasingly, there are more grants available for local internet providers to expand their coverage, but one of the issues our group identified is the unwillingness of local providers to apply for those grants to dig in fiber optic to rural homes. It is the same struggle that rural communities faced during the 1930s to electrify the countryside. I believe that broadband is the “electricity” of our generation. Greater Minnesota will not have the full economic and social participation it deserves until every home has access to broadband internet. Our local governments and internet service providers must prioritize providing this essential service to every home, farm, and business in the county.
