When Winona city officials released the recent public safety building feasibility study, it was a bit of a shocker. It recommended: Buy and demolish nine homes around Central Fire Station, eliminate Sinclair Park, or, the preferred option, completely upend the city’s plans for the East Recreation Center (ERC), plans in which the city invested over $300,000. It’s a pick-the-least-worst-option kind of a situation.
On a side note, the city should probably stop spending hundreds of thousands on design for projects it’s not going to do (ahem, Broadway road diet).
But it’s undeniable: Police and fire protection are critical services, and the city needs to provide better facilities for its officers and firefighters. After passing on the chance to buy Central school, it seems there are no easy options for where to locate a combined police-fire station.
I’m looking forward to seeing the architects’ plans for whether and how the city could fit police, fire, the Friendship Center, and the ERC’s activities into a single site. Acting City Manager Chad Ubl said those should be ready in May. I’m keeping an open mind. Still, the obvious challenge the architects and city staff have acknowledged is: That’s a lot to squeeze in.
The Friendship Center is a gem, and its need for more space was the main driver behind the whole community center project, but as city leaders look to fit three more departments into the ERC site, they should keep in mind the value of the ERC as it exists today. Most importantly, the City Council should pay attention to what citizens have already told them.
In the city and Engage Winona’s recent public outreach effort for the city’s comprehensive plan, scores of Winonans said they wanted to see more activities for kids and families. “Ideally there will be more free, family-friendly community events,” one said. Others wished for “more things for kids to do,” “more things for kids and families,” an “indoor play place for kids,” “indoor parks for kids,” a place “where kids can get involved at a fair price,” “more things for kids and families like roller rinks, indoor parks” and “more options for kids. Not many playgrounds, and very few things for young children in the winter. Children’s museums, indoor playgrounds, children’s centers, etc.” “Get stuff for the kids and the teenagers to do; get them out of trouble,” another asked. Still more said, “Winona needs a bigger space for kids,” “we need more space for kids to do something,” “we need to bring back Park Rec daily play for kids like we had back in the 60s,” and Winona needs “safe, free/low-cost options for kids to be outside of their home.” Many more echoed these calls for kids activities and play spaces that are free or low cost and indoors — a place to go in wintertime.
The ERC isn’t a children’s museum or a roller rink, but it’s a free, safe place for kids, families, and anyone to come and play. “Nowadays, it’s very hard for kids to find something to do,” one dad told the Post in 2019. He said of the ERC, “I really think it’s a great deal. [My son] goes there; he has a good time. It sounds like they have really good staff there … They feed the kids during the day. I think it’s just an absolutely great deal.” In the city and Engage Winona’s 2019 East End Neighborhood Project, the ERC was “by far the most-mentioned, and most-favorited, with hundreds of comments; loved by multiple generations.” It’s the sort of thing Winona needs more spaces for, not less.
The community center project could help bring needed improvements to the ERC, but if fitting everything in with a public safety building as well is a tight squeeze, the city shouldn’t squeeze too hard. The options in the study might not be the only options.
