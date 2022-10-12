By Chris Rogers, editor
When I lose something and can’t find it right away, my first thought is always that it was stolen. Andrea and I were camping last month, and I hauled some of our gear back to the car with a little wagon. The next day, we realized her sleeping bag didn’t make it home. Oh no! We looked in the car. We looked in the basement. We scoured the house. It was nowhere to be found.
Immediately my brain started spinning out the possibility that someone could have pilfered the sleeping bag while I briefly left the wagon unattended. Who at this nice campground would do such a thing? People are jerks, I reasoned. Trust no one. Some thief is probably cozied up with it right now.
Of course, it wasn’t stolen. The sleeping bag had been precariously perched atop a pile of gear in the wagon, and as the overladen cart bounced down the path, it simply tumbled out and was left behind. We later found it had been recovered by one of our friends.
Whew! Crisis averted. Instead of being screwed over by another person, a friendly face saved the day. Had I learned a lesson about jumping to assumptions? No. My kleptophobic brain remains primed for the worst. My hockey skates are gone? Some jerk stole them! I forgot where I parked my car? This could be a case of grand theft auto!
I bring up this humorous foible because of a certain parallel I see in our deepening political divides. When we see people taking positions or actions we disagree with, we assume the worst of their motivations.
Campaign ads make for easy examples. This liberal politician supports criminal justice reform? He’s on the side of violent criminals, not us! This conservative voted for tax breaks? She’s just helping her rich friends! Partisans on either side of Winona County’s animal unit cap debate tend to cast each other as vocal minorities, discounting the other’s legitimacy. Only a few alarmists support the cap and they want every farm to be an organic boutique, some say. Only greedy corporate farms who care for nothing but their own profits want to change the animal unit cap, others assert.
Everyone should be skeptical and critical and perhaps harbor some reasonable suspicions. “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time,” Maya Angelou said. After all, there are plenty of bad actors and people whose intentions would cause harm, regardless of their motivations. The human instinct to assume the worst in people is a defensive reflex born out of experience, but it also makes it nearly impossible to get along or compromise.
So seek to understand before casting judgment. Be wary of making big leaps in logic when concluding that people who disagree with you must be driven by evil intent. Maybe your sleeping bag is just lost.
