Chris Rogers, editor, Winona Post
“Quasi-judicial” is a word only a lawyer could love, but its meaning is simple enough: like a judge. After years of covering local government, I had observed enough training sessions for zoning officials and seen enough government lawyers cut off officials in mid-sentence to know that when they vote on a specific individual’s permit application, zoning officials are supposed to act like a judge and not make a decision or blurt out their opinion until they have heard all of the evidence. The idea is, the government owes citizens the chance to apply for a permit from decision-makers who haven’t already made up their minds. When, in late 2018, several Winona County Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission members strongly opposed the Daley Farm expansion in public comments to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, I knew this could be problematic, should they have to vote on permit requests from the farm.
“Variances” — another lawyerly term — are supposed to be modest. They are a slight bending of zoning rules to allow some flexibility in a unique situation, for example, letting someone with an unusually shaped property build a garage a few feet closer to their neighbors than normally allowed. One of the criteria for granting a variance asks whether the request is in keeping with the spirit and purpose of a given rule, even if it doesn’t follow the letter of the rule to a T.
In the Daley Farm’s case, the rule itself — the animal unit cap — is controversial, with many attempts to repeal it over the years being narrowly defeated and ongoing debate over whether large farms are inherently bad. Still, it is the law of the land. And as other writers point out on this page, the Daley Farm wants a variance to nearly quadruple the normal limit. That’s not a modest bending of the rules, and the Winona County Board of Adjustment (BOA) would be well within its rights to deny the request.
However, in their zeal to ensure the Daley Farm expansion was stopped, County Board members Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson, Land Stewardship Project (LSP) staff, and some of the former BOA members shot themselves in the foot in 2019. In addition to the public opposition the Post reported on, the Daley Farm’s lawsuit revealed that Kovecsi, Meyer, and Olson privately coordinated with LSP to stack the BOA with Daley Farm opponents, including two BOA members who seemed to be involved in planning LSP’s campaign against the project. This all came shortly before the BOA members were supposed to act like judges and give the Daley Farm a fair hearing. That’s a big quasi-judicial no-no, and it gave the Daleys a great legal case against the county and a better shot at winning a variance than they otherwise would have had. The responsibility, I think, falls partly on the County Attorney’s Office for thinking BOA members’ “I swear to be impartial even though I previously decried this proposal” pledges would be legally sufficient, as well as the County Board and BOA members themselves for neglecting to mention the full extent of their activity opposing the proposal.
Now legal concerns weigh on Thursday’s meeting like a ton of bricks, with both sides knowing that Court of Appeals judges are likely to look at this decision in the near future. The pressure is on county officials to make sure the decision passes legal muster this time around and they don’t hand the Daley Farm more ammunition for a court victory.
