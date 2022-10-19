By Chris Rogers, editor
One of the challenges of photographing a public speaker is getting a shot where their mouth isn’t open like a fish. No matter how eloquent a leader’s delivery is, no matter how polished their appearance, if you freeze any one frame of their speech, chances are good that they will look like they’re gulping for air or on the verge of a sneeze that disappeared without closure. I try to mitigate this by taking lots of photos, though some photography purists idolize efficiency and knowing exactly when to press the shutter. I’ve heard many stories about One-Shot Kelly, a local photographer who would take one shot at any given photo op — that’s all. If your eyes were closed, well, that’s just too bad. What’s captured in the blink of an eye isn’t always your best self.
Professional athletes are judged by their ability to make split-second reactions, to have the perfect throw, catch, or run at the perfect time. NFL kickers might be the most extreme example. They train all year long for a few seconds of action. Unless it’s an exceptionally long attempt, success probably won’t be greeted with glory, but oh, the infamy of missing a kick. Athletes train for years so that they can perform in these crucial moments, but when it goes wrong, like it has so far for the Packers or Minnesota Wild, how much is just bad luck?
People tend to make snap judgments when meeting others, which makes stumbling over your words a great opportunity for embarrassment. One of my first experiences meeting political bigwigs was a gathering of state and federal officials. I was a very green, rookie reporter with no clue whatsoever what was going on. I called one of our state representatives “Congressman” — the proper title for a U.S. representative, not a state rep — which elicited a few snickers and undercut the sense of credibility I was trying to project. I blushed and stammered over my questions.
Every once in a while, you’ll meet someone who is incredibly perceptive and accurate in their snap judgments. But for most of us, there’s no substitute for getting to know someone over time.
Writing news stories doesn’t happen in a split second, but we are under deadlines to get them done. I sometimes lie awake thinking about how mine could’ve been better. It’s rarely a productive activity.
Come to think of it, many of the things that go wrong in life happen in the blink of an eye, whereas making things go right requires disciplined effort. Avoiding a car accident requires constant attention. A second of distraction can be deadly.
So taking your time is good, when driving or getting to know someone. But how can mistake-prone humans manage the split-second moves we must make? A high school soccer player told me that, in addition to lots of practice, her trick for not getting nervous while taking penalty kicks was to sing a little song to herself. When I’m frozen with indecision, I sometimes find myself reflecting on something former city manager Steve Sarvi said during the height of the pandemic, when the city and other governments were making hugely consequential and controversial decisions on short notice with limited information. In hindsight, we’ll get some of the decisions wrong, he said. You make the best decision you can with the information you have at the time. In other words, do your best, and don’t lose sleep over the rest.
