By Chris Rogers, editor
By now, you’ve surely read about the hazardous materials spilled and burned following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3. Fish kills, farm animals dying, government assurances that it’s safe, and residents complaining of headaches and respiratory distress — the scenes are like something out of a nightmare or a dystopian horror.
This misfortune hit a town of fewer than 5,000 people, the kind of place some would find easy to ignore. But Winona is not so different, and the disaster in Ohio should be a wake-up call that we need to strengthen rules to prevent the next derailment and inform the public when disaster strikes.
In the past 10 years, the Post has covered five train derailments in the Winona area. Most of these were minor: a few hopper cars spilling grain or frac sand. Emergency responders said we were lucky, though, that there were no explosions when tank cars crashed near Alma in 2015 and 18,000 gallons of ethanol spilled into the Mississippi River.
The risk for more serious accidents is real. The 2013 Lac-Megantic rail disaster in Quebec shows how deadly oil alone can be, but trains regularly carry other hazards. Even radioactive waste has been shipped through Winona by rail. Transporting dangerous chemicals is essential to our modern lives, but we can and must make it safer.
Over the last decade, there’s been a steady drip-drip of stories about rail safety issues, from too few inspectors checking rail lines to the fleets of fragile, outdated tank cars. Even the long-standing issue of America’s crumbling infrastructure — including train bridges — poses a risk. While trains have fewer accidents than trucks, the rate of derailments per mile traveled has increased in recent years, according to ABC News.
The investigative news project The Lever reports railroad companies lobbied against requiring electronic braking systems that an expert said could have mitigated the derailment in Ohio and lobbied to narrow the definition of “high-hazard flammable trains” subject to extra safety rules so that trains like the one in East Palestine are exempt. The National Transportation Safety Board Chair has said the disaster in Ohio “was 100% preventable.” I hope Congress and the multiple administrations (Obama, Trump, and Biden) accept some of the responsibility for failing to prevent it. We can’t let industry lobbyists conduct the rail-safety train. There are numerous steps Congress and federal regulators can take to make rail safer, and it’s time to get serious and take them.
Once the damage was done in East Palestine, one of the most common refrains from residents was: “We want answers.” In the hours and days after a major disaster, sometimes authorities don’t have all the answers, but one thing they should have is a list of everything a given train is carrying, its manifest. In Ohio, it wasn’t until about a week after the spill that officials released a full list of what chemicals were on the train.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal suggested first responders did not have that information when they arrived. Firefighters need to know what they’re dealing with, and Congress should also amend freedom of information laws so that the contents of a train are immediately public after an accident.
Transparency is an underrated pillar of democracy. You can’t have a voice if you don’t know. In theory, the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) allows public access to most government documents, but journalists know it often takes months to actually get the information. It shouldn’t be so hard. One of the better parts of Minnesota’s state-level FOIA law is the section on arrest records, which specifies certain basic information on what happened “shall be public at all times.” “At all times,” meaning immediately, regardless of whether there is an ongoing investigation.
The same should apply in disasters like this. When a derailment spews hazardous materials into the air and water, neighboring residents shouldn’t have to wait a week to find out what was on that train. Railroad companies have this information on hand. Neighbors shouldn’t be the last to know.
