By Chris Rogers, editor
At yesterday’s Winona County Board meeting, newly elected Commissioner Dwayne Voegeli brought up a topic that’s been the subject of much eye-rolling: the board’s convoluted process for members to propose future agenda items. Voegeli said of the process, “To the back of the room and the public watching, this borders on —” “Insanity,” County Board member Marcia Ward chimed in. Indeed.
To put an item on a future agenda takes three meetings over at least six weeks. Let’s imagine the process begins on January 10. At that meeting, a County Board member proposes an agenda item. If a second member supports the idea, it can move forward to a second meeting on January 24. But the discussion itself isn’t held on January 24. At that meeting, a three-member majority of the board must support the agenda item before it can actually be addressed on February 14. In short, it takes two discussions to agree to have a discussion.
Winona County deserves a lot of credit for having a clear and transparent process for any County Board member to propose an agenda item. By comparison, when a Winona City Council member requests a discussion, it may just be brushed under the rug. The ability for any one elected official to raise an issue helps empower true democracy where citizen issues can quickly be officially addressed, minority concerns have a shot of being heard, and where popular ideas can rise regardless of gatekeepers. The city of Winona would do well to copy the county’s policy.
Or most of that policy. The County Board adopted a simple, straightforward method for commissioners to propose agenda items in 2014: At the end of every meeting, commissioners can propose agenda items, and if a second one agrees, the item is placed on the next agenda. The policy became bloated in 2020. In 2019, tensions grew among board members over the animal unit cap — the county’s limit on farm size — and the Daley Farm expansion. At the time, commissioners Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward were trying their darnedest to get the full board to discuss a change to the animal unit cap. Citing lawyers’ advice not to discuss the ongoing Daley Farm lawsuit or the animal unit cap, commissioners Chris Meyer, Greg Olson, and Marie Kovecsi wouldn’t touch the issue, so Jacob and Ward proposed topics such as the Census of Agriculture and the precipitous decline of dairy farms and anything else that could possibly lead into a discussion of the animal unit cap. To Jacob and Ward, it was an important policy issue their constituents wanted to see addressed, but county staff members were wary of these legally sensitive topics, and County Attorney Karin Sonneman’s advice put the kibosh on some discussions.
The next spring, when Meyer proposed an agenda item on cover crops and county staff spent hours developing a thorough presentation for the board, Jacob said there was a “double standard” in how staff treated his and Ward’s agenda item requests versus Meyer’s. One of the precepts among elected boards is that only the board voting as a group wields authority, not individual members. So, part of Jacob’s argument went, if only two board members — not a voting majority — asked for a presentation, should staff invest so much time and taxpayer resources in preparing it? The solution the board settled on was to add a step in its agenda-item-requesting process and require a majority vote to support proposed agenda items.
One of the consequences of that decision was it added an extra two weeks or more to the process, which has at times made the County Board painfully slow to act. In the years since, Jacob and Ward themselves have at times complained about how convoluted the process is. When the board discussed changing the policy last spring, however, they said it was “cumbersome” but appropriate and opted not to change it.
That was a missed opportunity, and hopefully the board will consider going back to its 2014 model. Perhaps there can be some common sense agreement on when to require full board approval for spending significant amounts of staff time on researching a topic. Sometimes extensive parliamentary procedures can help mediate partisan bickering, but in this case, it has just made it take longer.
