by Chris Rogers, editor
The student newspaper at Luther College was called Chips, and although this is where I first discovered and fell in love with journalism, I always thought it had a dumb name. Is it a snack food zine? Wouldn’t some reference to our school, à la The Winonan, make more sense? I didn’t get it. It didn’t help that I wasn’t familiar with the idiom that was the paper’s motto: “Let the chips fall where they may.”
The phrase, I learned, means pursuing a course of action without trying to guess at or influence the outcome. Supposedly it’s a reference to a woodcutter not caring where the wood chips from his axe blows fall. Follow your principles, and whatever happens happens. I’ve since come to appreciate what a fitting motto it is for journalism or other endeavors where the primary goal is to accurately understand reality.
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is currently planning how to seek public input on its first-ever equity policy. While there were initial calls from citizen committee members for an outside group to facilitate the process, school leaders aimed to get the policy done quickly in-house. Now, the district has heard from multiple other sources — the school district whose policies WAPS borrowed from and the Minnesota Department of Education — that community outreach is critical, and WAPS is planning to take that advice, take more time, and seek public input.
During an April committee meeting, as the district was first moving in this direction, School Board member Karl Sonneman expressed some reservations, questioning whether the public would approach the work in a positive way when giving feedback. “I’m concerned — My question kind of goes to what do we expect when we take it to the community? … To believe that the community will approach it with goodwill and will view it the way this group would view it?” he said.
Sonneman ultimately supported public input, and he clarified his comments from April were a reference to both sides of debates about equality and inclusion. “That’s the problem I’m seeing: On one end, people who want to do something want to do so much, [who] don’t want to do what can be done because they want to go farther, and the other end, there are people who don’t want to do anything.” It makes the perfect the enemy of the good, he said.
Still, this concern about what the dialogue will be reminds me of the School Board’s recent response to the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, asserting that AIPAC members were too critical and argumentative, and of the hard-to-hear but important comments citizen members made during the final meeting of WAPS’ last diversity committee, which seemed to prompt the School Board’s ultimate disbanding of that committee.
Citizens ought to be respectful and remember that the people running our public schools and other government organizations are human beings, but it’s even more important for governments to be open to hearing criticism. America would not be the great country it is if overly “argumentative” citizens weren’t allowed to speak. Winonans regularly level unfair criticisms at our local governments, but you can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater when it comes to listening to the community. Engaging with criticism, even if it’s misplaced, can be a chance for everyone to learn.
In fairness, WAPS isn’t alone in sometimes looking at feedback this way. Last summer, some Winona City Council members we spoke with seemed to initially discount as invalid the public opposition to their plans to displace the East Rec Center for a police-fire station. Similarly, the council was very wary of the “Wild West” a regular public comment period might unleash — more of a snooze fest, it turns out — and I’ve seen plenty of local governments curate public input events in ways that get lots of responses from certain kinds of people. In contrast, Engage Winona has set a great example of how to make public input broadly accessible in a way that helps our democracy be more truly representative.
Citizen members on WAPS’ new diversity committee suggested holding public listening sessions to gather feedback on the draft equity policy and making a special effort to reach out to Our Voices (a group for Black students and students of color), the Gender Spectrum Alliance (an LGBTQ student group), and Winona Residents Organizing Against Racism (ROAR). These are great ideas. Doing that kind of outreach, holding public input opportunities that welcome all comers and comments, and seriously considering the suggestions could generate truly fruitful discussions. In some ways, the listening process may be more important than the policy itself.
The School Board is voting on Thursday on the new committee’s request to continue meeting over the summer to help plan this public outreach, and I hope the board will support that.
Will the feedback WAPS gets be positive enough? Will it lead to arguments? Those are the wrong questions. How can we understand how community members really feel and why? Everyone wants to work toward solutions and see our public schools and other institutions thrive, but that starts with being open to feedback and letting the chips fall where they may.
