By Chris Rogers, editor
I’m not very handy. I’m more of a creative type — a “words person.” I’d be happy to diagram a sentence for you or critique your essay, but don’t ask me to fix the plumbing. People sometimes expect men to know these sorts of things, though.
My first day at the Winona Post, Fran pointed out a leaky sink and asked if I knew anything about plumbing. Not really, I said apologetically, not feeling particularly useful on the job yet.
I knew well enough not to fake it. Sometimes, after hours of frustration, my attempts at fixing things just make them worse, like when I removed a malfunctioning keyboard key only to break the fragile little mount the key assembly connects to. Now I just avoid that key.
Part of the issue is that I’m a bit clumsy. Once, a friend of mine was fixing up a building to start a business in Winona, and I was helping him brick over an old window. I slathered mortar on cinder blocks and slowly built up a wall, feeling like a regular bricklayer. When we got to the final row, I knocked the trowel off its resting place and into the cavity behind the freshly built wall. It was too deep to fish it out. I looked at my friend in dismay. Oh well, he said, and we finished bricking over the window, with the trowel trapped behind it. I like to think that someday people will discover this time capsule and I’ll have left my mark on Winona history.
After the economic collapse of 2008, people started questioning things, including whether a college education was the best road to success. Since then, people have started to properly appreciate the trades a little bit more and earnestly encourage handy young people to pursue careers in those fields.
But for any young person who is a mechanical klutz like myself, I would encourage you to try to learn as much as possible about how things work and how to fix them despite your lack of aptitude. You may not become a mechanic, but even a basic understanding of cars can make you a more savvy customer at the auto garage and less likely to shell out for something you don’t need.
Luckily for us mechanically disinclined folks, the internet is a godsend. Chances are there’s a YouTube video or how-to article for exactly what you’re trying to do.
When the furnace went out at my place recently, I was checking the breaker box, fiddling with the thermostat, and getting ready to give up and call a professional. With a quick web search for the symptoms the furnace was suffering, I found that a clogged air filter is a common cause. Like the slow advance of a glacier, the wheels in my head gradually started turning. When was the last time I replaced the air filter? What was that reminder on the calendar I ignored? When I went to pull the air filter, it was clogged so solidly that I could hardly get it out because of how much suction the furnace was creating trying to pull air through it. Problem solved. I am a fix-it genius.
These days, I try to look at every busted cog as a learning opportunity. Will I be able to solve this one? Maybe, maybe not, but as long as it’s not too expensive or dangerous, I’ll try to figure it out myself or at least understand what’s going on when I call in reinforcements. I’ll never become a plumber, but I’m not too old to learn something useful.
