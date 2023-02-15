by Chris Rogers, editor
Few things make me feel older than the fact that 90s music now gets played on oldies stations. But this might be a contender: The 10th installment of “The Fast and The Furious” will hit theaters this May. I think we can all agree that “The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift” was an essential piece of American cinema (that inspired more than a few ill-advised donuts), but after six more sequels, what does this franchise have left to offer the world?
Sequels, prequels, spinoffs, reboots, and remakes — zombies aren’t the only things that just won’t die in Hollywood. These continuations seem to be all the movie industry is capable of these days. Even when there are new films, they usually follow some well-worn storyline so closely they feel like a remake. While Ecclesiastes tells us, “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun,” I’m not sure nine Spider-Man films in 16 years is what Solomon had in mind.
The movie execs understand human psychology well, though. We crave new veneers on familiar, comfortable patterns. Do we want truly new, unexpected stories?
In casual conversation, one of my narcissistic flaws is that when someone tells me an interesting tale, my impulse is to respond with the nearest example from my own life. You saw a bear on your drive home? Well, let me tell you about the time I hit a black bear while driving in the woods of Western Pennsylvania. This tendency to offer one-up tales and always compare someone else’s experience to my own — why do I do that? It’s partly a human impulse to draw connections, partly me selfishly looking to flap my gums, but in any case, I realized I should be asking more questions. It’s great to relate to someone else’s story, but maybe I should leave more room for their tale to be wholly different from what I already know.
Cultivate curiosity. It’s a good exercise for anyone and a journalist in particular.
As in science, reporting often starts with a question we try to answer. Sometimes, we have a hypothesis we seek to test, but some of the best reporting happens when what we find along the way changes the question entirely. This is what made me fall in love with journalism in the first place: The chase of following leads, not knowing what you’ll find turning over the next stone.
When my old editor, Sarah, was handing out potentially boring assignments, she said that if you’re not interested in your story, no one will be. She preached a fake-it-till-you-make-it approach to curiosity. Even at the most mundane event that has been covered a thousand times, if you look closely, you can find a compelling angle.
Over the weekend, Frozen River Film Festival screened “The Balcony Movie,” full of the surprising stories and characters Polish filmmaker Pawel Lozinski found by simply standing on his apartment balcony and talking to people on the sidewalk. It’s a good reminder that if we’re open to them, stories — of every variety you can imagine and more you can’t — are everywhere.
I think, deep down, part of us does crave truly new stories. They don’t provide the easy thrills of yet another Marvel movie, but how often do sequels struggle to live up to the original? How often is there a satisfying ending on the second, third, fourth, or (God help Vin Diesel) 10th time around? The next Spider-Man isn’t another Spider-Man.
