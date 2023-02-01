by Chris Rogers, editor
Earlier this winter, a high school student from La Crescent, Noah Bjerke-Wieser, generated a lot of discussion with a social media post encouraging his peers to stop jeering at the refs at high school games. While acknowledging fans’ frustration over questionable calls, he pointed out that officials are in short supply and a culture of yelling and booing at them is a poor reward for their work to make high school sports possible. I couldn’t agree more.
Sports have this amazing power to teach young people invaluable life lessons: teamwork, dedication, respect, overcoming adversity, and dealing with disappointment. Bjerke-Wieser’s post itself is a wonderful example of the kind of leadership that can blossom through athletics. Running cross-country in high school taught me perseverance. Come to think of it, that’s pretty much all there is to distance running. Mile one: Don’t stop running. Mile two: Don’t stop running. There’s a hill? Don’t stop. Your legs are burning? Don’t stop. There are entire magazines and books dedicated to running, but they’re mostly elaborate ruses to convince your brain that running is a good idea.
As an NHL fan, I’m very familiar with inconsistent officiating. I sometimes bust out my Magic Eight Ball trying to divine what will count as a cross-check or goaltender interference from one game to the next, and famously an NHL ref was caught on a hot mic in 2021 saying he was looking to call a penalty against one team instead of just reacting to what he saw. Bad calls can decide a game, so it’s natural fans get outraged.
I once worked as a youth soccer referee, so I can appreciate how hard the officials’ jobs are. They only have two eyes, they’re human, and they’re expected to make the right decisions in a split second. Refereeing the little tykes’ soccer games was the worst, actually, because they were just learning to play the game and didn’t know the rules or have the greatest balance or coordination. There would be so many moments where a whole mess of six-year-olds would wobble, then spontaneously fall over. Helicopter parents would be yelling at me from the sideline: “Where’s the penalty call?” Um … I’d second-guess myself, wondering if I missed a trip or if just seeing another six-year-old fall over inspired little Johnny to do the same.
Covering a few local high school sports games for the Post and talking to coaches and young athletes, it has been an absolute privilege to see the kind of positivity, respect, and sportsmanship they demonstrate. But it’s not just frustrated teenage athletes or riled-up fans who yell at the refs. A few coaches get in the mix, too, with words you’re unlikely to find on a high school vocab test. Most coaches would never do this, but when it does happen, it certainly sends the wrong signal to impressionable young people on the sidelines.
This is one of the great balancing acts in youth sports. We all agree that they’re about so much more than winning. At the same time, competition is at the heart of sports, and the lessons of hard work, dedication to a team, and discipline are taught through trying your hardest to win. In the heat of the moment, we all deserve a little understanding, and the refs do, too.
