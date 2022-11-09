By Chris Rogers, editor
It’s hard to argue with the Catholic diocese’s decision to move its headquarters to Rochester (see page 4B). For an organization serving all of southern Minnesota up to the Dakota border, Winona is most certainly not a central location. But I have to chuckle at the line about Rochester being the cultural “center of gravity” and the capital for the arts in our region. Compare the events calendars on ExperienceRochesterMn.com (population 121,000) and VisitWinona.com (population 26,000) any day of the week, and I’m not so sure.
Rochester is obviously bigger economically, but I always thought its arts and culture were underdeveloped for its size. Med City has a big budget for hosting events, and Destination Medical Center has thrown billions more at making it a fun city, but in terms of the grassroots community that actually supports creativity, I don’t think it holds a candle to Winona. The Muses just speak more clearly here on the river and in the Driftless.
Where Winona is partly a blue-collar town, there’s a lot of affluence in Rochester and a bigger divide between the Mayo and IBM crowds and the workers who serve them. When I went to get my COVID vaccine at the Civic Center — the first place I could get one — a middle-aged couple ahead of me complained about how gross it was being surrounded by the grimy public. If only there had been a more exclusive vaccine clinic. Rochester couldn’t support a YMCA, an organization I’ve always seen as a bedrock of strong communities. Instead, it has the more upscale RAC or a Mayo-families-only gym.
In fairness to Rochester, its art and culture scene is improving rapidly, and I’m sure there are plenty of people who would choose it over Winona. This change is a sensible move for the diocese. In any case, it’s not something that will affect the lives of many Winonans, Catholic or otherwise. But I can’t resist the opportunity to reflect on the history of Rochester's gravity pulling at institutions and resources.
In the 1980s, Rochester very nearly poached Winona State away from Winona. “We acknowledg[e] that WSU has a mission to serve all of Southeastern Minnesota, but that in order to carry out this mission, the limited funds for higher education available to our region must be spent carefully and wisely …” Winona Post co-founder John Edstrom wrote at the time, arguing a new campus in Rochester would be a “costly and unneeded duplication of facilities which already exist here …” Rochester did ultimately get a small satellite campus, and Winona State in Winona continues to be a top performer, recently becoming the first Minnesota State school to crack U.S. News’ top 40 list for Midwestern colleges.
Prior to 2020, the vast majority of state funding for regional parks and trails in Southeast Minnesota went to Rochester’s Olmsted County. Comparing its plain plains to the cliff-faced bluffs, rushing trout streams, and Mississippi River bottoms that abound elsewhere in our region, it’s hard to see what merited that.
In 2018, facing a growing population, a rising tide of court cases in Rochester, and a lack of resources to fund more judges, Southeast Minnesota’s judicial district decided to take a judge away from Winona to assign to Rochester. Although they lost out, it was encouraging to see the solidarity from rural judges in other parts of Southeast Minnesota who argued against it. Even though they weren’t from Winona, those judges recognized the bad precedent that would be set by taking away resources from rural communities like theirs to give to the regional center. They went to bat in Winona’s defense, and this could be a playbook for rural communities to band together in the future.
Big cities will always have this effect, part gravitational pull, part squeaky wheel in St. Paul. So it’s important for rural communities to recognize their shared challenges and work together. We must also celebrate what makes us so special. Jobs may take some elsewhere, but people are drawn to Winona because they love this place.
So does Southeast Minnesota have a cultural capital? I see more of a constellation of communities across the Driftless Region, each with its own pull, attracting characters and inspiring imagination.
