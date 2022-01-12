Chris Rogers, editor, Winona Post
Of Winona’s three local elected bodies — the County Board, the School Board, and the City Council — the council is the only one that doesn’t allow public comment as a regular part of its meetings. Some council members are in favor of changing that, but for some odd reason, city leaders haven’t managed to bring this issue to the council table for a full discussion, much less a vote.
Last June, Winona Mayor Scott Sherman spoke in favor of adding public comment and said it was something the City Council needed to discuss. Fast forward seven months and that discussion still hasn’t happened. City Council member Eileen Moeller asked for a future agenda item on the topic at the group’s last meeting, saying, “We can limit it to time, whatever we need to do, but I’ve been asking about this for four years and I’ve never really been given a good reason we don’t do it, other than having short meetings.” She added, “Let’s please talk about it.”
Yes, please. As I wrote in a July 2021 editorial and multiple letters to the editor have expressed, allowing public comment is a no-brainer. Speakers during these comment periods often raise issues that aren’t on the agenda, but should be, and the more that government listens to its citizens, the better democracy works. If the school district and county can do it, there’s no reason the city can’t. If Mayor Sherman really thinks this is important, he should put it on the next agenda.
Right now, the city is spending a quarter million dollars on consultants to help write its new comprehensive plan, including a major focus on “accessible government,” or how citizens can give input to and get engaged with city government. Here’s something the city could do for free: Allow public comment.
This move by the city to spend top dollar on consultants’ advice while ignoring low-hanging fruit and free or inexpensive solutions is familiar. In 2017, the city hired the nation-leading parking consultants to survey downtown parking usage and analyze parking ramp feasibility, then largely ignored the consultants’ lower cost recommendations such as improving lighting and sidewalks leading to lesser used parking lots and promoting shared parking agreements. The new comprehensive plan could yield some good ideas for accessible government, but if our council isn’t willing to touch the public comment issue — an easy first step — then those ideas probably won’t go very far.
Part of what makes government accessible is the attitude of people in government. If it can bring itself to be as open as the School Board and allow public comment, the next step Winona should take is to make sure the city has elected leaders who believe in open, transparent debate about the issues facing our community, not waiting until decisions are done deals before discussing them publicly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.