Chris Rogers, editor, Winona Post
Every time there was a live music event or new business in town I hadn’t heard of, my friend Kazi liked to tease me. “What?! Don’t you know this stuff? I thought you were supposed to be a reporter!” he would exclaim. These episodes usually ended in me making some joke about how he should ask for a refund on the free paper.
It was all in good fun, but it does shed light on a little secret about local journalists: We don’t know everything. I sometimes run into the perception that reporters and editors know about everything going on in town or that we have advance knowledge of what’s coming down the pike. The truth is that when we do find something interesting, we tend to share it with all of you right away. We go to meetings, we scour databases, we ask questions full time, but frequently we rely on other people to tell us when something big happens. Sometimes that’s a person we’ve built connections with, but often it’s just some average citizen who thought: Other people should know about this, too.
There is no hot line that rings whenever the hospital decides to shut down its psych ward and no bat signal that lights up when there is a fish kill in your favorite stream. You are the bat signal. We and other local news outlets depend on readers to tip them off about many important stories that would not otherwise be covered, whether that’s documenting the fallout of a tornado or the selfless volunteerism of your neighbor. At the Winona Post, we’re committed to making quality information free and available to all, and you can help support that mission by sending news tips and story ideas to winpost@winonapost.com.
Like all papers, we have to prioritize what tips and story ideas we pursue with limited staff time, but I’m proud of how the Post has been able to dedicate the time to tell more local stories with thorough and detailed reporting. Drop us a line and let us know what you want to see in the paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.