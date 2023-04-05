From: Dan Bulman
La Crescent
Crime control versus gun control. There is a difference. Crime control puts criminals in prison for doing bad things to honest citizens. Gun control creates lists of honest citizens, what firearms they own, how many, serial numbers, how you store your firearm, and how many you can purchase. These lists go on and on. These lists will eventually lead to gun confiscation. The ultimate goal is people control for those in power.
Minnesota Senate bill SF 1723, introduced by John Marty (DFL), is one such bill that gets the ball rolling. Here is a partial list of what’s in the bill: registration of all firearms; registration of all magazines that hold more than 10 rounds; registration of .50 caliber firearms; a ban on purchasing essentially any new semiautomatic rifle; mandatory reporting of lost or stolen firearms; no more than one gun purchase every 30 days; police chiefs would now issue permits to carry (police chiefs are appointed; sheriffs are elected); required to obtain a permit to own any firearm; permits would require physical and mental health testing; permits and firearm ownership would require liability insurance; and permits to carry would not be allowed on government property. And I haven’t even touched the anti-gun Minnesota House bills.
The Democrats control the Minnesota House, Senate, and the governor’s mansion. They have a very slim majority in the Senate. You can make a difference by calling your local state senator, Jeremy Miller (R) 651-296-5649, or state representative, Gene Pelowski (DFL) 651-296-8637. I have been to the capitol and visited with both. They will listen to your concerns.
