From: Debi Niebuhr
Winona
I want to make sure that the citizens of Winona know about the special election on Tuesday, August 9. I urge you to vote in this primary, as it is a very important one. In Southeast Minnesota, we have the opportunity to select our new congressional seat that was vacated by Jim Hagedorn’s death. I strongly support Jeff Ettinger for this congressional seat. He has had a myriad of experiences and is committed to workers, students, and urban and rural folks of our district. He has clearly demonstrated his work ethic and integrity as CEO of Hormel, where he was named “Responsible CEO of the Year.”
In our democracy, we have the privilege to vote in all of our elections.
Please do so!
