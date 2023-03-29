From: Jack Ramsland
Winona
It is time for every Minnesotan to have high-quality, comprehensive health care when they need it. We can have a healthier Minnesota in which everyone is able to see their doctor no matter their employment status or income. Insurance companies and their political allies have for years blocked health care for all because they value their profits over our health. It is unacceptable that for most people, their ability to access any health care is dependent on their employment status through employer-provided health insurance. Many essential workers in Minnesota are not provided health care for their work. One of these groups are farmers.
This is an issue that has impacted countless Minnesotans. A farmer friend of mine has to make sure that her income does not rise above the cap in order to remain on her affordable health insurance. Farmers should not have to choose between lower incomes or high-cost insurance. Many Minnesotans face this choice in order to not pay through the roof on health insurance.
It is possible to detach health care access from employment by expanding public health care and financing it properly. Our state needs to expand and fund MinnesotaCare to give everyone access to affordable, life-enriching health care. This is being discussed in St. Paul; call your legislators, and tell them to support the MinnesotaCare expansion!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.