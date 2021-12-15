From: Bruno Borsari
Winona
Confined animal farming operations (CAFOs) are designed and maintained on the assumption of producing affordable foods yet, their impacts on the environment (soil erosion, manure disposal, pollution) and public health problems caused by water and air quality deteriorations remain enormous. The modern dairy cow in a factory farm produces so much milk that she can weaken and succumb to foot and udder infections. Microbes are dairy farmers’ nightmares because these may contaminate the milk and make cows sick. Consequently, a massive use of agrichemicals and antibiotics is part of the daily routine on a factory farm. Antibiotics are diluted in the drinking water or mixed in the feed to protect livestock populations from infection outbreaks. However, this approach to animal health exerts a selection pressure on microorganisms that will soon adapt (through mutations) to their new, living environment. Adaptations in microbes’ world happen quickly, resulting in new, strains that will require more effective antibiotics, to keep the number of disease-causing microbes at bay.
More concerns have emerged since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting the possibility that an emergence of this and similar infections like SARS, H5N1, Nipah, MERS, may have originated from human encroachment into wildlife areas. A recent article on climateandcapitalism.com is suggesting industrial livestock production as the origin of this problem, indicating the possibility of “spillover” of novel infectious diseases from wildlife to humans, through farm animals. Also, Rob Wallace’s book, “Big Farms Make Big Flu,” made a compelling case conceding that enabling land conversion into industrial farms will increase this kind of problems.
Life is dominated by microbes (including viruses) and these are senior, pioneering organisms of planet Earth. Scientists find them everywhere and argue that domesticated animals (cows, sheep, dogs, cats, goats) share the highest number of viruses with us. In addition to this, wild animals that have adapted to human environments (from industrial farms to cities) share with us more viruses. Think about mice, bats, squirrels, which often live with us, in or near our homes and farms. These were found to be hosts for about 75 percent of all viruses.
An expansion of farms destroys wild animals’ habitats, causing their displacement and/or forcing their adaptation to the human landscape, which includes huge livestock populations. This forced coexistence amplified by biodiversity losses, facilitates microbial exchanges across species (e.g. mouse-cow-farmer) and when by chance one of these is pathogenic to humans, an infection may escalate into a dangerous outbreak. Modern and fast transportation systems can spread germs broadly and, in few weeks, we have a pandemic disease.
The lesson to learn here is that the scale of agriculture should be limited by the carrying capacity of ecosystems. The way of producing food is strongly linked to the health of the land, environment and people. For these reasons, the industrial mode of food production must be revisited, stabilized and replaced with a more ecological model. Expanding Dailey Farm is unsustainable to environmental and public health.
