From: MW (woolen lover) Wiltgen
Fountain City
I am extremely hopeful and extremely frustrated with Winona/Keoxa right now.
I am a local musician, dancer, parent, and active community member. I moved here four years ago, and the Winona/Keoxa area is my chosen home. I am committed to this place and believe in its potential. I have witnessed grassroots efforts by artists, students, activists, parents, professionals, community members, and friends that I find to be the heart and soul of Winona/Keoxa.
But, I have witnessed a great disconnect between who has power and makes decisions and what Winona (the city) proclaims to be. I am currently watching, with my kids, every day, the construction of a jail at the corner of the bridge over our beautiful river. I am engaging the mayor and City Council members and community members about the current proposal to replace the East End Rec with a combined police, fire, and community center. I am talking on the phone and emailing City Council members and the mayor. People in the community have been tirelessly working for their voices to be heard, and I am so grateful for the brave work I am watching.
But Winona, it is very discouraging right now. When will our city address the global issues of systemic racism, climate change, Indigenous land rights, and access to resources? I am watching a town where the power, decision-making, and landscape changes are concentrated to a small group of white, wealthy people.
Yes, the mayor and some City Council members have answered emails and phone calls (thank you to those who have responded), but we don’t have public comment at City Council meetings. And they are saying we have to wait until after the $8,500 survey about East End Rec is finished to have public input for that proposal. They are saying we will have public input. But, as I’m watching the town continue the status quo, it is difficult to believe we have a voice.
I am concerned for Winona/Keoxa. I do not want to be upset every time I drive over the bridge and see a jail. I do not want more people to leave Winona/Keoxa because they are discouraged or don’t feel like they belong or they experience discrimination. I believe we all can and do agree on the beauty of our natural surroundings and that we want community spaces. I believe we can, instead, together support projects for much needed spaces for youth, for recreation, for art.
I am here, just like many are here, committed and working and making art toward a more inclusive, anti-racist, environmentally-conscious, creative, artistic, queer, colorful, beautiful rural town.
Winona: Be more creative.
So, for all of us who feel like we’re not represented here, thank you for your work; let them know you’re here; I’m here; we are making a beautiful future.
