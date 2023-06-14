From: Malia Fox, mother of Josh Fox Forever 44
Dodge
As I come up on the 10th month mark of my son’s death, I feel the “edge.” Each month around the 2nd I can feel an overwhelming urge of emotions coming on. I cry when I see his picture. I think of him while gardening, while cooking, getting the boat into the water, seeing fishermen, his children, his siblings.
My son, Josh, died Aug. 2, 2022 of fentanyl poisoning. Our lives are forever changed. At the age of 44 he was only halfway through a life of firsts. He didn’t experience his first child’s college graduation, wedding, or first grandchild. His children have been robbed of their “advisor,” the man who loved them unconditionally and had so much to tell them.
This community needs to know the dangers of fentanyl. This is not pharmacological fentanyl that is given to hospice patients or in the operating room. This is illicit. Precursors are being made in China and sent to Mexico where the cartel are making it into fake pills and as powders to “lace” other opioids, stimulants and, yes, even in marijuana. This is then brought over the borders and through the U.S. mail to drug dealers. Today there are over 80,000 drug dealers on social media looking for the next child to sell a “Percocet,” “Xanax”, “Oxy” to. Mothers say goodnight to their 13-year-old and in the morning they find them dead in their bedroom. Haven’t changed clothes, sitting on the bed, earbuds in ears, cellphone in hand, dead. There is no room for “experimentation” for our kids. They won’t become “addicts”. They are dead with a one-pill-can-kill scenario.
For those in active substance use, we need you to understand that all street drugs may be laced with fentanyl. You may have gotten by this time without a lethal dose of fentanyl in your “high,” but this game of roulette will only end with that deadly bullet. You must learn to never use alone. Always keep Narcan and fentanyl testing strips on you. I urge everyone to carry Narcan, you never know when you may be available to save a life. It’s like learning CPR or using an AED.
For those who are in recovery, please stay safe, work your program, find healthy way to self-medicate. Go to the gym, do yoga, fish, draw, create music. Talk to trusted friends, family, others in recovery to get through the moments.
Fentanyl is killing our children. It is now the leading cause of death in 18-45 year olds. In 2021, 108,000 people were lost. 2022 is guaranteed to have higher death stats of deaths. I am sorry you continue to attend another funeral of a friend. This in itself is trauma inducing for you.
For those people thinking “they’re an addict; they get what they deserve” — shame on you. Substance use has been created by Big Pharma for decades. The medical profession has pushed pills on all of us. Got a headache? Here’s a pill. Feeling down? Take this pill. Pain? Pill. When the urge to continue using occurs, because the pills are addictive, prescriptions cease, and people go to the streets. We now have China and Mexico saying, “Easy targets and cash cow. We’ll just put poison in the supply of drugs. They’ll get hooked and keep coming back. If they die, there are more left to target.” Believe me no one woke up one day and declared their goal in life was to get hooked on drugs. This pain is one of the most complicated and difficult things to discontinue that a person will ever experience. Well, maybe the loss of your child to a poison that no one saw coming ranks right up there in the pain category.
I’m urging Winona to get educated. We need education of these facts in our schools. We need to address mental health issues and substance use and give appropriate avenues and resources for those seeking a way out. We need to use the $2 million in opioid funds from the litigation of pharmaceutical companies sooner rather than later. The money is just sitting in the county while people are dying. What are we waiting for?
Thank you to the Winona Police Department for entering a partnership with PAARI (Police Assisted Addiction And Recovery Initiative) from Maryland. There is much to be done in law enforcement for helping persons using substances and with mental health concerns, as well as the families who are trying to find help. You are often the central point of entry.
Let’s work together to help all citizens. Their lives matter. Josh’s life mattered to me and countless others. I pray through his death I can keep others safe by educating and finding solutions. Wake up, America!
