From: Karin Raile
Winona
Many thanks to the Winona County Board, which, on August 9, voted yes (unanimously) to discuss the issue of dog breeding facilities in our county.
The "issue” is about the mass production of puppies by industrial breeding facilities, also known as puppy mills. Concern for the welfare of the dogs confined in these kennels and the puppies sold to brokers and pet stores has been around for many years. In the past months, 370 petitions opposing puppy mills have been submitted to the board by Winona County residents.
By allowing discussion, the dogs will finally have a voice — as will all of us who live here and care about the treatment of animals.
Please contact all county commissioners and thank them for their vote, and also ask that they allow the public, with experts in canine health, to participate in any discussion.
Please learn more at www.speakupwinonacounty.org.
