by Rev. Robert Horihan, rector,
Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary
It took me years to learn how to listen.
More than two decades ago, I entered Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary as a seminarian, wondering if God might be calling me to the priesthood. At the close of my first year there, I continued wondering, not yet convinced that priesthood was the path for me but still open to the possibility. I was in a similar state at the close of year two. It really was not until the end of my third year of seminary life that I started to sense in the depths of my heart a clear summons from the Lord to receive and embrace this particular vocation from his hands. Those years provided me with the opportunity to hone and refine my ability to listen, to detect and discover God’s movements in my heart and in the world around me.
In secular usage, we regularly use the word “vocation” to indicate an inclination or an aptitude, often leading to a particular occupation; in the religious context the term carries the added sense of a God who actively calls each of us to a particular state in life. While these two meanings are by no means in conflict, the religious sense does add a relational dimension, in that it conveys the dynamic of an interplay between the God who speaks — always in love and generosity — and the individual who is being addressed. Of course, this religious sense raises the million-dollar question: How do we discover what God is saying to us and how he is calling us? As I already mentioned, it took me years to discover my own vocation to priesthood, and that was within a seminary setting deliberately designed to aid in the process. In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, then, how do we sense the Lord nudging us along?
As an initial step, we take the time to exit from the hustle and bustle and enter into silence. I find it striking that one of the most well-known songs of the Christmas season we just celebrated is entitled “Silent Night.” We live in a culture which is rife with distraction and opportunities to run from one moment of stimulation to another; it can be so easy to get lost in momentary diversion, such that the deeper desires of the heart and the stirrings therein get lost. Taking the time to stop, to pause, to breathe, to listen to silence (paradoxical as that might sound), to get in touch with who we are at our depths — this provides that indispensable opening for us to sense the finger of God at work within us.
To be sure, cultivating the discipline of silence is hardly a “one-and-done” endeavor. To supplement my opening remark, I really must admit that I am still learning how to listen — but those first few years of seminary life at least started the process! And while those were the years that helped me discover my vocation to priesthood, even now, nearly 20 years ordained, I know that I still am being called to hone my listening skills and discover how the Lord continues to speak to me, especially in the still silence within.
