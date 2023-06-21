From: Dean Nuszloch
Utica
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), the Lewiston Wastewater Treatment Plant has been discharging higher levels of chloride than is permissible. The MPCA states that high levels of chloride that are discharged into our streams from sewer effluents harm fish, insects, and plant life. The MPCA states there are multiple sources that contribute to chloride in sewer effluents, with in-home water softeners being the greatest source. The MPCA did not state that this caused the Rush Creek fish kill but did acknowledge that Lewiston sewer effluents are discharged into Rush Creek.
For the past several years, environmentalists have lashed out at farmers, especially
“factory farmers,” for any environmental issues. They vehemently shout out from the orifice between their cheeks without facts and proof that anything and everything is the fault of the modern farmer. Since the majority of environmentalists live in cities with wastewater plants that discharge their sewer effluents into our streams, I find it very ironic that this environmental issue may have been caused by their other orifice between their two cheeks.
