by Chris Rogers, editor, Winona Post
I haven’t gone on a run in months, but I was feeling uncharacteristically ambitious (and I needed something to write about for this column) so last weekend I laced up my sneakers and headed out to Lewiston for the Fools Five Road Race. It’s the longest-running cancer benefit race in Minnesota, and a staple of the Lewiston community for generations. It’s actually not a 5K but an 8K (the name still works if you’re counting miles), and boy, do those extra three kilometers really get you.
April Fool’s Day fell on Friday this year, but crawling out of bed Saturday morning to find it snowing on race day seemed like a good prank to me. Luckily, it was warm in the Lewiston-Altura High School, where volunteers were checking people in and selling T-shirts, and I chit-chatted at cafeteria tables. As we all started migrating toward the starting line on Main Street, you could really get a sense of the crowd’s scale. Over a thousand people participate in the race, and that’s just the runners. There were emergency crews from all corners of the county on hand, an army of volunteers young and old, parents with strollers, some pretty darn fast kids, and whole teams of people in their matching fundraiser shirts. As we jogged down Main Street and hung a left on Fremont Street, it seemed like the whole town had come out to watch. Neighbors were cheering us on from their yards, and outside the rectory at St. Rose, a priest was encouraging us all onward and upward.
There is something powerful about seeing so many people working together for a common cause. And unfortunately, the cause — cancer — is pretty common, too. Nearly everyone knows someone close to them that has been affected by it.
In 2015, I got testicular cancer. While breast cancer appropriately gets lots of attention, young men should be on the lookout for testicular cancer, too. One in 250 men get it, according to cancer.org, and its most common symptom is a painless mass. Having it was a scary experience, but thanks to advancements in chemotherapy decades ago, testicular cancer is also highly treatable, with a 99 percent survival rate for stage I. Seven years later, I’m healthy and doing well.
The research Fools Five funds fuels further advancements in treatment and helps more patients have that kind of experience with cancer — a setback, not a death sentence. You can still donate at foolsfive.org by clicking under “Donate Online.” Donations benefit the Eagles Cancer Telethon and Gundersen Medical Foundation (click here for more details).
Just as worthy of a cause, in my opinion, is financial support for patients. A glance at GoFundMe or benefit events in this paper is all you need to see that health care is still unaffordable. When going through a medical emergency, nothing is worse than wondering how you’ll ever pay for it. There are lots of organizations where donors can help support patients. Many cancer nonprofits — such as the Gundersen foundation — have a dual focus on research and assistance, and many health care systems have patient aid funds, such as the Winona Health Foundation’s Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund (www.winonahealth.org/about-us/foundation).
After looping through the cornfields, I arrived back at Main Street and crossed the finish line flushed and gasping. Remind me to train next time. But back in the high school cafeteria, in the post-race snack line, I got a reward that made it all worth it: string cheese from a bona fide Dairy Princess. Only in Lewiston. Thank you to everyone who made this great event possible.
